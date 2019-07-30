Boston Globe Obituaries
O'DEA, Kevin D. Of Woburn, formerly of Somerville, July 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Jane E. (Carpenter) O'Dea. Devoted father of Erin Sheehan and her husband Kevin of Dover, NH, Maura Lyons and her husband Patrick of Billerica. Loving grandfather of Addison Jane Lyons. Brother of Robert O'Dea and his wife Lynne of Quincy, James O'Dea and his wife Jackie of Wilmington, and John O'Dea of Arlington. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Friday, August 2nd, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kevin's memory to support kidney cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Gifts can be made online at http://danafarber.org/give by selecting ?genitourinary - kidney cancer' as the area of designation. Additionally, checks can be sent to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Attn: Annual Giving Department, 10 Brookline Place West, Brookline, MA 02445. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019
