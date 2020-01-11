Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
7:30 PM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KEVIN REARDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVIN D. REARDON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KEVIN D. REARDON Obituary
REARDON, Kevin D. Of Malden, suddenly on Jan. 8, 2020. Beloved son of Daniel & Alison (Heckbert) Reardon. Loving brother of Kimberly Herron & her husband Nathaniel of Melrose & Keith Reardon of Malden. Cherished grandson of Helen M. (Miller) Reardon & the late Leo "Joe" Reardon & the late Ronald & Audrey (Russell) Heckbert. Dear uncle of Sarah, Kai, Aiden & Ayla Herron. He is also survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Monday, Jan. 13th from 4-8pm. A Service will be held at 7:30pm during the visitation. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin's memory may be made to , 3 Speen St. Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Longtime employee for S. Strock Produce Co. at the NEPC. For directions & guestbook, spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -