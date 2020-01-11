|
|
REARDON, Kevin D. Of Malden, suddenly on Jan. 8, 2020. Beloved son of Daniel & Alison (Heckbert) Reardon. Loving brother of Kimberly Herron & her husband Nathaniel of Melrose & Keith Reardon of Malden. Cherished grandson of Helen M. (Miller) Reardon & the late Leo "Joe" Reardon & the late Ronald & Audrey (Russell) Heckbert. Dear uncle of Sarah, Kai, Aiden & Ayla Herron. He is also survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Monday, Jan. 13th from 4-8pm. A Service will be held at 7:30pm during the visitation. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin's memory may be made to , 3 Speen St. Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Longtime employee for S. Strock Produce Co. at the NEPC. For directions & guestbook, spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020