Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
KEVIN SULLIVAN
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 19, 2020
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
90 Concord Rd.
Bedford , MA
View Map
KEVIN D. SULLIVAN


1936 - 2020
KEVIN D. SULLIVAN Obituary
SULLIVAN, Kevin D. Of Chelmsford, formerly of Bedford, died July 15, 2020. Survived by his wife, Ellen M. (Kelly) Sullivan, his sons, James Sullivan and his partner Colleen Sullivan and Paul Sullivan and his wife Catherine, his grandchildren, Olivia and Dylan Elliott and Patrick Sullivan. Predeceased by his siblings, Francis Sullivan, Helen Hunter, Richard and James Sullivan, Peggy Peck and Robert Sullivan. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Sun., July 19, from 8:00 AM-11:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford on Mon., July 20, at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Rotary Foundation, 14280 Collection Dr., Chicago, IL 60693. For obituary visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2020
