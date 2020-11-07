1/1
SULLIVAN, Kevin Daniel A longtime Sherborn resident was taken from us on November 4, 2020 at 40 years old. Kevin was the beloved son of Margaret "Peggy" O'Neill Sullivan of Sherborn and Peter Sullivan of Sandwich, the doting husband of Jennifer Do Sullivan and the absolutely smitten new father of Adelynn Thanh Sullivan. He was a fierce protector, supporter, and best friend beyond proportions to his younger sister, Colleen Sullivan, and a true brother to Colleen's husband, Yurij Lojko. He is also leaving behind countless uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends-who-are-family. And we can't forget what a gentle and loving dad he was to his dogs, Jack and Jiffy. Kevin spent his life bringing sheer joy to anyone he came across. No one could make you laugh the same way that Kevin could; he never lost the gift of play. He had so much love for this life and the people in it. At the time of his death, Kevin was the happiest and proudest he had ever been in his life with his young family and dreams coming true one after another. He is already so terribly missed. Visiting in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, on Tuesday, November 10th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Funeral Service and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation towards Jen and Adelynn's future education and financial needs. https://www.gofundme.com/f/jennifer-amp-adelynn-sullivan-family-support. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508-653-4342

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
