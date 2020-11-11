GIBBONS, Kevin F. Age 62, passed away in a motorcycle accident November 8th. Devoted father of Karlee Chirillo and Brady Gibbons. Beloved son of Irene (Susi) Gibbons of Braintree and the late Edward F. Gibbons. Brother of Edward Gibbons and his wife Maureen of Kingston, Susan Elmasian and her husband David of Braintree, and Cathy Shannon and her husband Paul of Stoneham. Also survived by 3 nieces and 5 nephews. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Sunday from 12 noon to 3 pm. A Graveside Service will be held at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, Monday morning at 11 am. Those who wish to attend the graveside service should arrive at the cemetery office, 700 West St., Braintree at 10:45 am to join the procession. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
