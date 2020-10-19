MAHONEY, Kevin F. Age 69, of Weymouth, passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side, on Friday, October 16, 2020. A graduate of Milton High School's Class of 1968, Kevin then went on to serve in the United States Marines. Kevin married his wife, Darla, in 1973 and they settled in Weymouth, where they raised a family together.Kevin was a member of IBEW Local 103 before joining the Weymouth Police Department in 1983, where he served for over 30 years. He remained active in the Local 103 Union his entire life. Kevin was an active member of an adult softball league for many years, he coached many youth in Weymouth through Pop Warner football, and was a Past Exalted Ruler of the Weymouth Elks Lodge from 2018-2019.Kevin enjoyed traveling with his best friend and wife, Darla, traveling throughout Europe and cruising the Caribbean Islands. Kevin cherished his time in Sebastian, FL, taking the boat out looking for alligators on the Indian River, relaxing at Squid Lips, Capt. Hiram's, and Earl's Hideaway Lounge with family and lifelong friends.Kevin is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years Darla Mahoney (Sullivan) of Weymouth, his loving children, Heather Mahoney of Framingham, Kevin Mahoney of Florida, and his fur-baby Sophie. He also leaves behind his favorite grand-puppy Francis and his siblings Paul Mahoney and his wife Patricia of Milton, Karen Roberts of West Roxbury, and Bobby Mahoney and his wife Trisha of Quincy.Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the Visiting Hours for Kevin on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 4-8pm in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), WEYMOUTH, MA. Although the Funeral Service will be private due to the current viral crisis, friends are invited to gather at the Funeral Home at 11am Friday morning to join in procession for the burial ceremony. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Weymouth Braintree Elks at 1197 Washington St., Weymouth, MA or their Venmo,@Elks2232. To leave a message for the family, please visit