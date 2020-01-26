Boston Globe Obituaries
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park Street
Stoughton, MA
KEVIN G. COYNE


1941 - 2020
KEVIN G. COYNE Obituary
COYNE, Kevin G. Of Stoughton, formerly of West Roxbury, age 78, Jan. 25. Beloved husband and best friend of Ellen P. (Larkin) Coyne. Loving father of Kerry Lama of Franklin and Kevin G. Coyne, II and his wife Cynthia of Stoughton. Adoring grandfather of Colin Lama and Riley Coyne, who were his pride and joy. He will be sadly missed by his faithful friend and dog, Kobe. Son of the late William and Catherine Coyne. Brother of William Coyne and Kathleen Coyne, both of West Roxbury, and the late Richard Coyne. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON, on Wednesday, from 4-7 PM, followed by Funeral Prayers at 7 PM. Following cremation, interment will take place with Military Honors at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Donations in Kevin's memory may be made to the Xaverian Brothers High School, 800 Clapboardtree St., Westwood, MA 02090. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 27, 2020
