Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Resources
More Obituaries for KEVIN JOYCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVIN G. JOYCE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KEVIN G. JOYCE Obituary
JOYCE, Kevin G. In West Roxbury, formerly of Brookline, on June 15, 2019. Loving son of the late John and Catherine Joyce. Devoted brother of Michael of Brookline, James of West Roxbury and the late John, Fred, Patrick "Teddy" Richard, Bridget, Maureen and Margaret "Peggy Ann" MacEachern and her husband Danny. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 21 at 1:30 PM in the Walnut Hills Cemetery, 96 Grove St., Brookline. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours have been omitted.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
Download Now