|
|
JOYCE, Kevin G. In West Roxbury, formerly of Brookline, on June 15, 2019. Loving son of the late John and Catherine Joyce. Devoted brother of Michael of Brookline, James of West Roxbury and the late John, Fred, Patrick "Teddy" Richard, Bridget, Maureen and Margaret "Peggy Ann" MacEachern and her husband Danny. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 21 at 1:30 PM in the Walnut Hills Cemetery, 96 Grove St., Brookline. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours have been omitted.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019