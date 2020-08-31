1/1
KEVIN GREGORY MAZURE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KEVIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAZURE, Kevin Gregory Of Gaithersburg, MD, formerly of Burlington. Passed away suddenly on August 30th, 2020 at the age of 32. Beloved husband of Melinda and adored father of Brady. Cherished son of Greg and Patty (Lyons) of Boston. Loving brother of Jay Mazure of Greensboro, NC, Lauren and her husband Brian Lally of Billerica, Katie Mazure of Alexandria, VA, Jillian Mazure and her fiancée Patrick Crews Fuquay Varina, NC, and Michaela Mazure of Boston. Devoted grandson of Edward and Betty Mazure and the late William and Helen Lyons. Kevin leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON on Thursday from 5-7 pm. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. Services and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Plymouth House, 446 Main St., Plymouth, NH 03264. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved