MAZURE, Kevin Gregory Of Gaithersburg, MD, formerly of Burlington. Passed away suddenly on August 30th, 2020 at the age of 32. Beloved husband of Melinda and adored father of Brady. Cherished son of Greg and Patty (Lyons) of Boston. Loving brother of Jay Mazure of Greensboro, NC, Lauren and her husband Brian Lally of Billerica, Katie Mazure of Alexandria, VA, Jillian Mazure and her fiancée Patrick Crews Fuquay Varina, NC, and Michaela Mazure of Boston. Devoted grandson of Edward and Betty Mazure and the late William and Helen Lyons. Kevin leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON on Thursday from 5-7 pm. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. Services and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Plymouth House, 446 Main St., Plymouth, NH 03264.