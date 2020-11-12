HUGHES, Kevin Of Dedham, passed away after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer on November 10, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Rebecca A. (Paramoure) Hughes for 54 years. Devoted father of Sharon L. Rafuse and her husband Michael of Norton and Eileen M. Kilroy and her husband Timothy of Attleboro. Son of the late Joseph Patrick and Marion Katherine (Burns) Hughes. Cherished and adored "Papa" of Dan Rafuse, Catherine Rafuse and Trevor Kilroy. Kevin was a 1961 graduate of Dedham High School and then went on to graduate from Northeastern University class of 1966. He was a longtime employee of RJV Construction in Canton, MA as an Insurance/Safety Manager. He was very involved in Dedham Youth Baseball for over 40 years as a Coach, Director and Treasurer. Kevin was a former town meeting member for the Town of Dedham and was still was an active member on the Finance Committee. He was a member of the Pins and Needles bowling league at the Norwood Sports Center for many years and was a Grand Marshall at the 2013 Dedham Flag Day parade. Some of Kevin's fondest memories included coaching Dan's baseball team, attending Catherine's skating competitions and watching Trevor pitch. He also enjoyed spending his summers on Cape Cod with family and friends. Kevin and his wife Becky loved the many trips over the years to the Caribbean and especially to Jamaica. His love for baseball and those who he coached was only outdone by his love for his family. A heartfelt thank you to the Good Shepherd Community Care hospice program for the compassion and care he received during his illness. A private family Service will be held and a larger memorial for friends and family will take place in Spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, NPCF, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502,www.npcf.us/donate-volunteer/ways-to-donate/donate
