HARTNETT, Kevin J. Of Andover, MN, formerly of Boston and Marlborough, on Jan. 14 after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Lynn Booth of MN, dear father of Kristen and her husband John McCann of New York and Andrew and his wife Laura of Philadelphia. Loving grandfather of Owen and Madeline of New York, Colette and Amelia of Philadelphia and Olive of MN. Cherished brother of Elaine Hartnett of Weymouth, Jocelyn Loftus and Kathleen Golden of Milton, Michael Hartnett of Attleboro and Marian Hartnett of Framingham. And a kind and helpful friend to his wife Lynn's children, Caitlin, Sean and Liam Berry. Kevin earned an undergraduate degree from Northeastern University and a graduate degree in Physics from MIT. He spent his 34 year career working for Honeywell, then Raytheon as a radar engineer in the Marshall Islands, Japan and the United States. Beyond work, Kevin's interests were broad and varied. He was a skilled woodworker, a member of the Cedar Valley Woodworkers, and teacher in many workshops. He volunteered at the Cedar Rapids Theatre in Iowa and the Lyric Theatre in Anoka, MN, building sets for shows and working backstage as a stage hand. He built many things for those in his life, including a crib for his grandson and child sized tables and chairs for great-nieces and nephews. He was an accomplished photographer, competitive tennis player, and hiker. He will be missed by all who knew him. There will be a Memorial Service in Boston in April. Details available at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020