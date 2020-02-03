Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
KEVIN J. JOHNSTON

KEVIN J. JOHNSTON Obituary
JOHNSTON, Kevin J. Of Wakefield, unexpectedly on Feb. 2, 2020, at age 65. Beloved husband of Ruth A. (Marks) Johnston with whom he shared 41 years of marriage. Devoted father of Kimberly A. Minor and her husband Christopher of Lynnfield and the late Eric J. Johnston. Cherished grandfather of Victoria and Connor Marks of Lynnfield. Caring brother of Brian M. Johnston and his wife Marie of Stoneham. Loving uncle of Brianna and Catrina Johnston of Stoneham. Relatives and friends are invited to gather in honor of Kevin's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 9-11:30am, followed by a Life Celebration at 11:30am. Gifts in memory of Kevin may be made to National Down Syndrome Society, 8 E. 41st St., 8th Fl., New York, NY 10017. For more info: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
