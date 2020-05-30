Home

KEVIN J. KELLEY


1939 - 2020
KEVIN J. KELLEY Obituary
KELLEY, Kevin J. Age 80, of Belmont, NH, passed away peacefully at Dartmouth Hitchcock's Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care on May 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife Celeste E. (Corrieri) Kelley, whom he belovedly referred to as "Sweetheart". Kevin was born on October 5, 1939 to John and Marion (Douglass) Kelley of Malden, MA, where he was raised alongside his six siblings, Claire Callanan (deceased), Joan MacArthur (deceased), John "Dougie" Kelley (deceased), David Kelley (deceased), Robert "Bobby" Kelley of Derry, MA, and Kathy Thibodeau, of Florida. After graduating from Malden High School in '58, he joined the Army National Guard, followed by the Everett Fire Department. However, if you asked him what he "did", the list would never end. After retirement, Kevin enjoyed remodeling projects, video poker, "coaching" professional sports from the comfort of his couch, traveling, and spending time with loved ones. Alongside his wife Celeste, brother Bobby and wife MaryJo, and sister Kathy, Kevin is survived by four children, Kevin Kelley and Brian Kelley of Melrose, Lisa (Kelley) O'Neil of Stoneham, and Susan (Kelley) McGovern and husband John of Braintree, and two stepchildren Sharon (Hill) MacEachern and husband Gene of Billerica and Jeffrey Hill of Malden. He was the proud "Papa" of Evan Kelley, Tayla and Colin MacEachern, Jessica and Heather West, Kevin O'Neil, and John and Thomas McGovern, and great-grandpapa of Brady MacEachern. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends whom he loved dearly. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when family and friends can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in memory of Kevin.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
