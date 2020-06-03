Boston Globe Obituaries
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
320 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA
View Map
McKINNON, Kevin J. Of Winthrop, June 2, 2020. He was 57 years old. Beloved husband of Kelly J. (Petersen) McKinnon. Devoted father of Ryan W. McKinnon, Jake T. McKinnon and his partner Sophia Grayson, Caroline L. McKinnon and her partner Travis Parker, and Jillian N. McKinnon, all of Winthrop. Cherished son of the late Harold McKinnon and the late Jane (Ryan) Edwards. Dear brother of the late Sean McKinnon and survived by his brother John "Jack" McKinnon and his sister Eleanor Lawson of Las Vegas, NV. Loving son-in-law to the late Walter A. and Carol A. (VanTyne) Petersen, Jr. An avid hockey player and enthusiast, he was the coach of the Winthrop High School Girls Varsity Hockey Team for seven years. He also played hockey in a Men's League in Winthrop. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, on Saturday, June 6, at 11:30AM. Please go directly to church. Interment will follow in Winthrop Cemetery (Belle Isle Section). Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed beginning at 11:25AM, on YouTube using the following link: https://youtu.be/lJWFuNZtd8o You can also get to it by clicking on the Live Webcast button on the homepage for St. John's stjohnswinthrop.org To sign Kevin's guestbook, please visit our website at: www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2020
