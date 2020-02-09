|
|
MEISSNER , Kevin J. Lifelong resident of Roslindale, passed away on February 8, 2020. Beloved son of the late Paul and Mildred (MacIsaac) Meissner. Devoted brother of Paul A. Meissner, Jr. and his partner Judy Marden of Roslindale. Dear cousin of Mary Kay of CA. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Wednesday, Feb. 12th from 4-6pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 13th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Name Church at 10am. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Interment Gardens Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Kevin's memory to Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre St., West Roxbury, MA 02132. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020