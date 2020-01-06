Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0405
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main Street
Stoneham , MA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
71 Central Street
Stoneham , MA
View Map
Resources
KEVIN J. MURPHY


1951 - 2020
KEVIN J. MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY, Kevin J. Of Stoneham. Jan. 5. Husband of Susan M. (O'Connor) Murphy. Father of Andrew P. Murphy of Stoneham. Brother of John Murphy and wife Mary of Marshfield, Judith Beaton and husband Douglas of Framingham, Brian Murphy of Somerville, James Murphy and wife Lisa of Marshfield, Mark Murphy and wife Patty of Malden, Dennis Murphy and wife Patty of Revere, William Murphy and wife Carol of Medford, Maureen Murphy of Waltham, Stephen Murphy and wife Nancy of Methuen and David Murphy of Somerville. Brother-in-law of Michael O'Connor and wife Anne Marie of Medford, Lawrence O'Connor and wife Catherine of Melrose, Patricia O'Connor and husband John of Somerville and James O'Connor and wife Lezlee of York, ME. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM on Friday at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am. Visitation for family and friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital at https://giving.massgeneral.org/mgh-fund/donate/your-gift-to-the-mgh-fund-matched-2/?array_type=s&re_appeal=1911AGDIPSC1&donation_amounts=35-50-100 or to the . For obit/directions/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020
Remember
