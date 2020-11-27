1/1
KEVIN J. MURPHY
MURPHY, Kevin J. Of South Yarmouth, formerly of Somerville, November 22, 2020. Son of the late Michael J. and Mary (Sullivan) Murphy. Fiancé of Carole MacSweeney. Father of Tyler and Kerry Murphy and the late Micheleen Murphy of Wareham, MA. Grandfather of Joseph and Raelynn. Visiting Hours will be held for Kevin in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Tuesday morning, 9:00-11:00, followed by a Funeral Home Service at 11:00. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline, MA. Due to the current pandemic, masks are required, please enter the front door of the Funeral Home, pay your respects and exit the rear door so that other visitors may do the same as we have a 50 person capacity, thank you. Former 21+ year Budweiser employee and Independent Painting Contractor. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kevin's memory to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
