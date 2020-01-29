|
|
O'BRIEN, Kevin J. Of Burlington, Jan. 9. Beloved son of the late Muriel E. (White) & John J. O'Brien. Loving brother of Erin Mellen & her husband Dave of Litchfield, NH and Tami Scott & her husband Barry of Marco Island, FL. Beloved uncle of Shannon Taschereau & her husband Dan of Manchester, NH and Casey Mellen of Litchfield, NH. For Funeral Arrangements, see Muriel O'Brien Death Notice. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kevin's name may be made to Lahey Hospice & Medical Center, C/O Philanthropy, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805 www.laheyhealth.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.saint-malachy.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020