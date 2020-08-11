|
WHITE, Kevin J. Sr. Age 61 of Quincy, formerly of Milton, passed away August 7th. Devoted father of Kevin J., Jr., Maeve A., and Aidan T. White, all of Quincy. Also survived by his former wife Colleen F. Monahan- White of Quincy. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Sunday 4-7 pm. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, only 30 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kevin's Memory to the K. White Children's Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 282, Canton, MA 02021, Attn CIC. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2020