Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for KEVIN WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVIN J. WHITE Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KEVIN J. WHITE Sr. Obituary
WHITE, Kevin J. Sr. Age 61 of Quincy, formerly of Milton, passed away August 7th. Devoted father of Kevin J., Jr., Maeve A., and Aidan T. White, all of Quincy. Also survived by his former wife Colleen F. Monahan- White of Quincy. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Sunday 4-7 pm. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, only 30 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kevin's Memory to the K. White Children's Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 282, Canton, MA 02021, Attn CIC. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Kevin J. Sr. WHITE
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -