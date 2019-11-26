Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Name Church
Resources
More Obituaries for KEVIN MCINTYRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVIN J.D. MCINTYRE M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KEVIN J.D. MCINTYRE M.D. Obituary
McINTYRE, Kevin M.D. J.D. Of Boston, November 23, 2019. Loving partner of Patricia A. Woods. Brother of Margaret Weinstock and David McIntyre. He was predeceased by his siblings Robert, Marianna Burke and Ronald. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is remembered in love by Patricia's family and John Bourke. Dr. McIntyre was a cardiologist for many years at the VA Boston Healthcare System and Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Name Church at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, November 29th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. A special thank you to the staff at Golden Pond Assisted Living for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kevin's name to the Oblates of the Virgin Mary. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -