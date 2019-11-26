|
|
McINTYRE, Kevin M.D. J.D. Of Boston, November 23, 2019. Loving partner of Patricia A. Woods. Brother of Margaret Weinstock and David McIntyre. He was predeceased by his siblings Robert, Marianna Burke and Ronald. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is remembered in love by Patricia's family and John Bourke. Dr. McIntyre was a cardiologist for many years at the VA Boston Healthcare System and Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Name Church at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, November 29th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. A special thank you to the staff at Golden Pond Assisted Living for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kevin's name to the Oblates of the Virgin Mary. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019