Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
154 Route 6A
Sandwich, MA 02563
(508) 888-3511
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
KEVIN JOSEPH DOWNEY


1953 - 2020
KEVIN JOSEPH DOWNEY Obituary
DOWNEY, Kevin Joseph Age 67, of East Sandwich, MA, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at Cape Cod Hospital. He was born to Edward and Mary Downey (Watson) on January 23, 1953 in Norwood, MA.

Kevin grew up in Westwood, MA. He graduated from Providence College, where he was a track runner. In 1979, he married MaryEllen Martens, to whom he was married 38 years until her passing in 2017. He worked for 31 years as a national sales manager for M&M Mars. In 1998, he and MaryEllen returned to their native New England, settling on Cape Cod. Throughout the New England hockey community, he is known for his love of the game and his distinct laugh.

He is survived by his children: son Sean and his wife Julie of Washington, DC, son Colin of Mulhouse, France, and daughter Molly of Minneapolis, MN, his sister, Jane Carter of Westwood, MA and his granddaughter, Grace.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. For online condolences & to read the full obituary, please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2020
