McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
KEVIN M. BUTLER

BUTLER, Kevin M. Age 66, of Wakefield. July 19. Beloved son of Doris M. (Walton) Butler and the late Francis R. Butler. Loving brother of Steven F. Butler of North Reading & David W. Butler of Wakefield. His Funeral Mass will be held in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, at 11am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Wednesday from 4-7pm. For obit/guestbook,

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020
