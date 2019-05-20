|
CRAVEN, Kevin M. Of Roslindale, May 18, 2019. Beloved father of Kevin T. of Pembroke and Michael J. of Marshfield. Devoted grandfather of Ciaran Michael Craven. Loving son of the late Thomas F. and Barbara Craven. Brother of James of Roslindale and the late Thomas. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Visiting Hours at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Thursday, May 23, from 3-7 pm. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 dana-farber.org For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019