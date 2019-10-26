Boston Globe Obituaries
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 522-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
FLEMING, Kevin M. Of Brighton Formerly of Jamacia Plain and Mission Hill, Oct. 24th. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Gertrude (Obrien) Fleming, Brother of John O'Brien & wife Mary O'Brien of South Carolina formerly of Dedham & West Roxbury. Prayer Service will be held at Mann & Rogers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St., JAMAICA PLAIN on Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Visiting Hours prior to service, 8:30 to 9:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited Interment Mount Calvary.
