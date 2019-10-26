|
FLEMING, Kevin M. Of Brighton Formerly of Jamacia Plain and Mission Hill, Oct. 24th. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Gertrude (Obrien) Fleming, Brother of John O'Brien & wife Mary O'Brien of South Carolina formerly of Dedham & West Roxbury. Prayer Service will be held at Mann & Rogers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St., JAMAICA PLAIN on Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Visiting Hours prior to service, 8:30 to 9:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited Interment Mount Calvary.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019