KELLEY, Kevin M. Age 77, of Kennebunk, ME, formerly of Winchester, May 7, 2019. Son of the late George and Helen (McKenna) Kelley. Lovingly remembered by his sister, Marian (Kelley) Campbell of Winchester. Uncle of Kelley (Campbell) Allardi of Andover, Colleen (Campbell) Classen of Winchester and Mark Campbell of Duxbury, as well as 8 grandnieces and nephews. Companion of Patricia Zdunczyk of Kennebunk, ME. Visiting Hours: Funeral Mass, St. Eulalia's Church, Winchester, Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019