Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 774-6600
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
View Map
KEVIN M. MALLON Obituary
MALLON, Kevin M. Of Danvers, 61, died unexpectedly, Thursday, December 26, 2019. Beloved son of the late Andrew and Jane (Hurley) Mallon. Kevin is survived by his loving children; Ciara Mallon, Tess Mallon and Conor Mallon and their mother Anne (Cleary) Mallon, all of Danvers, his sister Janis Mallon of Seattle, WA, Douglas Mallon of Sanibel Island, FL, Richard Mallon of Amesbury and David Mallon of East Hampstead, NH. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service which will be held in the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte. 62), DANVERS on Friday, Jan. 3rd, 2019 at 11 AM. Visiting Hours Thursday, Jan. 2nd from 4 to 7 PM. Burial will be private. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
