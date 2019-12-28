|
MALLON, Kevin M. Of Danvers, 61, died unexpectedly, Thursday, December 26, 2019. Beloved son of the late Andrew and Jane (Hurley) Mallon. Kevin is survived by his loving children; Ciara Mallon, Tess Mallon and Conor Mallon and their mother Anne (Cleary) Mallon, all of Danvers, his sister Janis Mallon of Seattle, WA, Douglas Mallon of Sanibel Island, FL, Richard Mallon of Amesbury and David Mallon of East Hampstead, NH. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service which will be held in the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte. 62), DANVERS on Friday, Jan. 3rd, 2019 at 11 AM. Visiting Hours Thursday, Jan. 2nd from 4 to 7 PM. Burial will be private. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019