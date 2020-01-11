|
McMANUS, Kevin M. Of Jamaica Plain, formerly of Dennis Port and Dorchester, January 8, 2020 at age 71. Beloved father of Erin McManus and Sarah Lane and her husband Patrick. Cherished papa of Nathan, Eliana, Charlotte, and Matthew. Dear brother of Barbara Halliday and her late husband John and John McManus. Son of the late John and Mary (Mansfield) McManus. Also survived by the mother of his beautiful daughters, Bonnie McManus, and his loving nephews and cousins. Kevin was well-known for his constant smile, limitless kindness and great sense of humor. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service Thursday, January 16th at 1 PM in the Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY. Calling Hours are Thursday from 11-1 prior to the Service. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Kevin to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020