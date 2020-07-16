|
O'BRIEN, Kevin M. Of Braintree, formerly of Dorchester, passed away on July 15, 2020. Beloved son of Margaret Parenteau of Braintree and the late James O'Brien, Sr. Dear brother of James O'Brien Jr. & his wife Tia of Dorchester, and Michelle Mullaly & her husband Rick of Dorchester. Cherished uncle of Kaleigh McCarthy, and Rosemarie, Ana, and Michael Mullaly. Loving great-uncle of Owen and Charlie Anne McCarthy. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Monday morning from 9-10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mark's Church at 11 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Due to the ongoing health situation, face masks and proper social distancing will be required. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020