Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for KEVIN O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVIN M. O'BRIEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KEVIN M. O'BRIEN Obituary
O'BRIEN, Kevin M. Of Braintree, formerly of Dorchester, passed away on July 15, 2020. Beloved son of Margaret Parenteau of Braintree and the late James O'Brien, Sr. Dear brother of James O'Brien Jr. & his wife Tia of Dorchester, and Michelle Mullaly & her husband Rick of Dorchester. Cherished uncle of Kaleigh McCarthy, and Rosemarie, Ana, and Michael Mullaly. Loving great-uncle of Owen and Charlie Anne McCarthy. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Monday morning from 9-10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mark's Church at 11 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Due to the ongoing health situation, face masks and proper social distancing will be required. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -