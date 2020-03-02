|
|
THORNTON, Kevin M. Of Norwood, formerly of Needham, died at home March 1st, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Colette F. (Landen) Thornton for 54 years. Loving father of Christine (Brian Henry) of Los Angeles, Dennis (Wendy) of Westwood, and Erin (Kevin) Reilly of Needham. Cherished grandfather of William, Kendall, Jack, and Aidan. Son of the late Edward, Jr. and Ruth D. Thornton of Newton. Brother of Lenore Thornton of Cotuit, and the late Suzanne Thornton and Margot Isabelle. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Kevin was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Wednesday, March 4th, from 4-7pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning, March 5th, at 10am in St. Bartholomew's Church, 1180 Greendale Ave., Needham. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kevin's memory to The Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism, PO Box 2157, Framingham, MA 01703, or www.flutiefoundation.org Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020