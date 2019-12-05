|
|
FARRELL, Kevin Michael Sr. Age 57, of Nashua, NH, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at his residence, following a lengthy illness. He was born September 6, 1962, in Somerville, MA, son of James R. Farrell of Somerville, MA and the late Joan M. (Cremens) Farrell. Kevin was the beloved husband of Nancy (Getrost) Farrell of Nashua, with whom he shared 39 years of marriage. Besides his wife and father, his loving family includes four sons, Kevin Farrell, Jr. and his wife Cynthia of Hudson, NH, James Farrell and his wife Katie of Nashua, Scott Farrell and his wife Tracy of Nashua and Christopher Farrell of Derry, NH, 8 grandchildren, Erin, Ryan, Sara, Ashleigh, Joseph, Samantha, Elizabeth, Brayden, three brothers and two sisters, Diane Doyle of Topsfield, MA, John Farrell and his wife Terese of Lynnfield, MA, James Farrell of Woburn, MA, Patricia Brosnahan and her husband John of Somerville, MA, Mark Farrell of Somerville, MA, as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kevin was a huge fan of The Beatles, enjoyed collecting coins, and taking trips to area casinos. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Visiting Hours: Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, December 10th, from 4pm-6:30pm, with a Service of Remembrance beginning at 6:30pm in the Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Ferry St., HUDSON, NH. Following cremation, Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made in Kevin's loving memory to Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Dr., Merrimack, NH 03054. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.dumontsullivan.com The Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home in Hudson, NH is in Charge of Arrangements.
View the online memorial for Kevin Michael Sr. FARRELL
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019