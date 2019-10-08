|
MULDOON , Kevin Longtime resident of West Roxbury, formerly of Yonkers, NY, suddenly October 4, 2019. Cherished son of Arthur J. Muldoon and the late Joan Odell Muldoon. Beloved husband of Karen M. (Anderson) Muldoon. Devoted father of Allison, Sean and Brian Muldoon, all of West Roxbury. Loving grandfather of Joel Muldoon. Brother of Michelle Cotter, Patricia Muldoon and Sean Muldoon. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Longtime plant manager for Armstrong Laboratories in West Roxbury, Harrison Supply in Canton, and most recently 7-Eleven in West Roxbury. Kevin was also an avid fisherman. Funeral Service in the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Friday, October 11th at 12 noon. Visiting Hours will be held prior to the service from 10am - 12 noon in the Funeral Home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kevin's memory to MSPCA-Angell Attn: Donations 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com. P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019