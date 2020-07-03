|
|
LANIGAN, Kevin Neil Of Maywood, New Jersey and Eastham, formerly of Reading, July 2, 2020. Cherished son of William N. Lanigan, II and his partner Patricia Lavoie of Gloucester and the late Elizabeth M. (O'Neil) Lanigan. Devoted brother of William N. Lanigan, III and his wife Audrey King of Arlington; John T. Lanigan and his partner Rosano Oliveria of Somerville; Brian D. Lanigan of Chelmsford and the late James E. Lanigan. Loving uncle of Brian, Aubrey, Kaylen, and Liam Lanigan. He is also survived by his former partner Donald White of Maywood, NJ. Kevin graduated from Case Western Reserve University in 1981 with a BA, Drake University Law School in 1985 with a JD, Boston University School of Law in 1987 with a LLM. He was admitted to the Massachusetts First Circuit U.S. District Court. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading at 10:30am. Burial is private. Visiting Hours Tuesday from 5pm-8pm at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kevin's memory to the . For directions and online guest book, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Kevin Neil LANIGAN
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020