Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
For more information about
KEVIN LANIGAN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for KEVIN LANIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVIN NEIL LANIGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KEVIN NEIL LANIGAN Obituary
LANIGAN, Kevin Neil Of Maywood, New Jersey and Eastham, formerly of Reading, July 2, 2020. Cherished son of William N. Lanigan, II and his partner Patricia Lavoie of Gloucester and the late Elizabeth M. (O'Neil) Lanigan. Devoted brother of William N. Lanigan, III and his wife Audrey King of Arlington; John T. Lanigan and his partner Rosano Oliveria of Somerville; Brian D. Lanigan of Chelmsford and the late James E. Lanigan. Loving uncle of Brian, Aubrey, Kaylen, and Liam Lanigan. He is also survived by his former partner Donald White of Maywood, NJ. Kevin graduated from Case Western Reserve University in 1981 with a BA, Drake University Law School in 1985 with a JD, Boston University School of Law in 1987 with a LLM. He was admitted to the Massachusetts First Circuit U.S. District Court. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading at 10:30am. Burial is private. Visiting Hours Tuesday from 5pm-8pm at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kevin's memory to the . For directions and online guest book, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Kevin Neil LANIGAN
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -