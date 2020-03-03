|
|
CORRIGAN, Kevin P. Of Melrose, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He is survived by his husband, Jonathan M. Place; his brothers, James Corrigan of Gilbert, AZ, and John T. Corrigan of New Hartford, NY; his sister, Susan Corrigan of New Hartford, NY; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Kevin's Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11am at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield. Visitation will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Church on Friday morning from 10 to 11 immediately prior to the Funeral Service. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to , 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573. To view obituary and sign online register book, please visit www.gatelyfh.com
The Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, is assisting the family with arrangements. Gately Funeral Home
Family Owned & Operated since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020