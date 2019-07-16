CURRIER, Kevin P. Age 61, passed away at his home on May 23, 2019 following a long illness. He was born in New Jersey on April 29,1958, the son of the late Thomas O. and Murielle (Cummings) Currier. Kevin enjoyed traveling, dancing, dining out, and vacationing on Cape Cod. He was employed through the years as an engineer and HVAC technician, was an enthusiastic Boston sports fan, and was an avid student of American History. Kevin leaves behind three siblings: Carole A. Troster of Florida, Thomas O. Currier Jr. of Pennsylvania, and Nanette M. Maden of Beverly, Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his brothers Timothy, William, and Daniel and survived by his daughter, Jinny Lee Barbuto, numerous nieces and nephews, and his dear partner and friend of many years, Donna Buchine. Graveside Service and burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm Street, Everett, on August 8th at 11:30 a.m. Friends and family are invited. Donations to the (heart.org) may be made in Kevin's memory.



View the online memorial for Kevin P. CURRIER Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019