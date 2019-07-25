Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KEVIN GLENNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVIN P. GLENNON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KEVIN P. GLENNON Obituary
GLENNON, Kevin P. Of Weymouth, died July 22, 2019. He was 61. Kevin worked for the MBTA for 24 years. He was an avid Bruins fan and a devoted family man. He will be deeply missed. Beloved husband of Diana (Haley) Glennon of Weymouth. Devoted father of Kyle Glennon and his wife Angela Lippens-Glennon of Weymouth, Robert Glennon of Weymouth and the late Sean Glennon. Cherished Grandpa of Ethan and Madelyn. Adored son of Bridie Glennon of Dorchester/Quincy and the late William Glennon. Son-in-law of Betty Haley of VT. Loving brother of Michael Glennon of Norton, William Glennon of Easton, Stephen Glennon of East Bridgewater and Mary Warren of Pembroke. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday, 2-6 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Download Now