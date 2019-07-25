GLENNON, Kevin P. Of Weymouth, died July 22, 2019. He was 61. Kevin worked for the MBTA for 24 years. He was an avid Bruins fan and a devoted family man. He will be deeply missed. Beloved husband of Diana (Haley) Glennon of Weymouth. Devoted father of Kyle Glennon and his wife Angela Lippens-Glennon of Weymouth, Robert Glennon of Weymouth and the late Sean Glennon. Cherished Grandpa of Ethan and Madelyn. Adored son of Bridie Glennon of Dorchester/Quincy and the late William Glennon. Son-in-law of Betty Haley of VT. Loving brother of Michael Glennon of Norton, William Glennon of Easton, Stephen Glennon of East Bridgewater and Mary Warren of Pembroke. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday, 2-6 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2019