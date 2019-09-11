|
|
|
|
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Chapel of St. Joseph in lower level of Gate of Heaven Church
|
Funeral
View Map
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
|
Mass of Christian Burial
View Map
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
|
|
|
MARTIN, Kevin P. Sr. Self-Made Entrepreneur Of South Boston, a self-made entrepreneur who founded one of New England's largest accounting and consulting firms, died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Mr. Martin, who was 78 and lived in South Boston, was recently diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), more commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, his family confirmed. Mr. Martin and his wife, Claire, have been inseparable since meeting at the age of 14. On his desk in his office in Braintree sits a photo of he and Claire aboard the Orient Express. "How lucky am I?", he would often say to visitors as he gazed at the photo. Kevin and Claire spent winters in Marco Island and summers in Brewster but often loved nothing more than a bench and a good book at Castle Island. And, forever newlyweds, they took an annual, November trip to Disney World where they walked around the parks, went on the rides and ate at their favorite restaurants. Though always deliberate in his thinking, Mr. Martin mostly spoke in modest, quiet and humble tones. He had been in business for over 50 years and his CPA practice had multiple locations with the work encompassing a national and international reach. Though he worked in many industries throughout the years, Mr. Martin built his practice and his knowledge base serving clients specialized in affordable housing, commercial real estate, not-for-profit, nursing homes, and international wool traders and an eclectic mix of small business clients from insurance agencies to magazines, schools, manufacturers, technology companies and medical and law practices. "He was my mentor, coach and hero," says Kevin P. Martin, Jr., Managing Director of Kevin P. Martin & Associates, P.C, the company that his father founded. "Working with my dad has been the highlight of my professional career over the last 30 plus years. But, mostly, my family has lost their patriarch who always taught us, "All you can give your family is love, faith and an education and everything else is a bonus." "He gave me and my family all of that plus so many bonus memories that we will cherish forever," Martin continued. Despite his business success, Martin remained humble and unpretentious and lived a simple lifestyle, attending Bentley College nights when it was on Boylston Street in Boston and forever faithful attending Mass at Gate of Heaven Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister, member of the Pastoral Council and Chair of the Finance Committee. He was a board member of the South Boston Catholic Academy and served on various boards on behalf of The Archdiocese of Boston. "Kevin Martin was all about family, friends and his God, "commented Reverend Robert E. Casey, Pastor of Gate of Heaven and Saint Brigid Parishes in South Boston. "His family brought him so much joy and he was a good friend to so many." "Kevin Martin exemplified dedication to good works on behalf of others, always proceeding in a quiet manner seeking no recognition or accolades," says Cardinal Sean O'Malley, OFM, Cap. "The Archdiocese of Boston was blessed by Kevin unfailingly bringing his wisdom, professional expertise and generous support to Gate of Heaven Parish. Kevin and his family have devoted much of their lives to the agencies and programs that serve the people of South Boston and helped countless families and individuals achieve a better life and, in turn, to contribute to the building up of the community. Kevin will be greatly missed. As we commend his soul to the mercy and goodness of the Lord, we give thanks for his legacy of service on behalf of others," O'Malley added. A benefactor and humanitarian who helped many, Mr. Martin regularly supported charities in South Boston including The South Boston Neighborhood House where he served as President for many years, The Gavin House, Marian Manor and Julie's Family Learning Center. Nothing gave him more professional gratitude than anonymously providing seed funding for a new, social service program or start-up project and then later hearing about its success. "Kevin Martin's loyalty and dedication to Gate of Heaven Church and the people of South Boston was remarkable," commented former Boston Mayor and Ambassador to the Vatican, Ray Flynn. "He was always generous in supporting worthy causes, charities to help children, needy families and Catholic world missions. He was always there for people in need. We lost a good man and friend and we will never forget him," Flynn went on to say. Devoted "Papa" to Kevin III, Connor, Brian and Meghan, Mr. Martin loved nothing more than taking his family on adventures around the world from numerous family trips to Disney World to golfing at Pebble Beach and Hilton Head to Ireland, Italy, Spain, Greece and Russia and mostly everywhere in between. And yet, those simpler, family moments playing golf, cribbage, chess, spoons, putting together a puzzle and attending or watching the Red Sox were among his most favorite things. He enjoyed the intellectual give-and-take on a large variety of topics including politics, religion, sports, tax law, accounting theory and the ups and downs of the economy and stock market. In addition to his beloved wife, Claire (Sullivan), whom he loved dearly and shared so much from the moment they met, he was a devoted father to his son, Deacon Kevin P. Martin, Jr. who was in awe of his dad, and his wife, Lisa, of Milton for whom Mr. Martin always felt incredibly blessed and their children Kevin III, Connor, Brian and Meghan all of whom he loved from the depths of his heart. He was the loving brother of the late Thomas, Gerald and Michael Martin. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and cousins, especially Paul and the late Edward Sheehy with whom he was very close and their mother, Cecelia Sheehy. He was the son of the late Thomas Martin and Margaret (Tighe). Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours in the Chapel of St. Joseph in lower level of Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston, 4:00-8:00 pm on Sunday, September 15th Funeral from the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, on Monday September 16th at 9am. Followed by A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston, at 10:00 am on Monday. Interment Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree, with a luncheon to follow at Granite Links Golf Club, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin's memory may be made to Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston, MA 02127, or The ALS Foundation of Massachusetts, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062.
View the online memorial for Kevin P. Sr. MARTIN
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019