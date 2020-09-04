1/1
KEVIN P. O'SULLIVAN
1946 - 2020
O'SULLIVAN, Kevin P. Ret. Sgt., US Air Force, of Winthrop and Lynnfield, MA, and formerly of Kenmare, County Kerry, Ireland. After a brief illness brought on by congestive heart failure, Kevin passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sept. 3, 2020. Beloved father of Brianna and Shane. Deeply regretted by his mother Nancy and by his brothers Sean, Noel, Owen, Eamon, Vincent, Jerry, Michael, Donal, Brendan and Kieran (of Reading, MA), and sisters Helen (Conroy of Arlington, MA) and Martina. Kevin was predeceased by his father Edward O Sullivan. Also regretted by Shane and Brianna's mother Martina, their stepbrother Kevin and his family, along with his other relatives including nephews and nieces, and friends here in the USA and in Ireland. Visiting Hours: Lying in repose at the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, with Visiting Hours 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. The Funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM followed by the Requiem Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 11:30 AM. Burial to take place with military honors following Mass in the Forest Hill Cemetery, Forest Hill Avenue, Lynnfield. For those unable to attend in person, Kevin's service will be live streamed: https://stjohnswinthrop.org/event/funeral-service-webcasts/ For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com *Attendees must wear masks & maintain social distancing in the Funeral Home, Church and Cemetery* Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
SEP
10
Funeral
10:30 AM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
SEP
10
Requiem Mass
11:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Funeral services provided by
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
September 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Caggiano Family and Staff
