O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
841 East Broadway
South Boston, MA
View Map
RULL, Kevin P. Of South Boston, June 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Crystal (Moore) Rull. Devoted father of Kevin T. and Madison E. Rull. Loving son of George Rull and his wife Maureen of Braintree and Claire Lyons of South Boston. Brother of Meghan Rull of Braintree and the late George Rull. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston on Monday, June 17th at 10am. Interment Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kevin may be made to the Gavin Foundation, 675 East Fourth Street, South Boston, MA 02127. O'Brien Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2019
