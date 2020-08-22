|
NICOLI, Kevin Patrick Of Attleboro, formerly of Dedham, passed away suddenly on August 16, 2020 at the age of 31. Father of Wyatt Nicoli (mother Katherine Lennox) and Clare Nicoli (mother Micaella Hynes). Most beloved son of Lisa DelVecchio and her husband Jeffrey DelVecchio of N. Attleboro. Son of the late Stephen Nicoli. Sister New Bedford Police Officer Jessica Nicoli and nieces Callie and Ripley Moniz. Younger sister Alexis O'Sullivan of N. Attleboro. Grandparents Elizabeth and Richard Caulfield. Theresa and late Arthur Nicoli. Kevin proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard as an infantry Sergeant in the 1-182nd Infantry Regiment out of Braintree, and was a graduate of Walpole High and Quincy College. He was a decorated combat Veteran who served in Afghanistan in 2011-2012. Services have been held. Interment at the Veterans Cemetery in Bourne. Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020