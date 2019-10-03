Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
845 High Street
Westwood, MA
KEVIN R. DUNNIRVINE

KEVIN R. DUNNIRVINE Obituary
DUNNIRVINE, Kevin R. Age 43, of Bellingham, formerly of Needham and Westwood, died September 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Natalie K. (Trio) Dunnirvine, and former husband of Silvia (Ribas) Dunnirvine of Holliston. Loving father of Maria and Sophia Dunnirvine, and step-father of Jessica and Jillian Raia. Cherished son of Richard J. Dunn of Westwood, and Ruth M. (Irving) Dunnirvine of Wareham. Brother of William and Kristin Dunnirvine of CT, Michael and Bernadette Dunnirvine of Longmeadow, and Jennifer and Curtis Mitchell of NC. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Kevin was part of the Class of 1994 at Needham High School. Kevin loved to fish and enjoyed listening to Johnny Cash, Elvis, and Guns N' Roses. He enjoyed his recent tour of Italy, embraced the Italian culture, and loved learning the Italian language. He was proud of his Baseball playing days. Kevin had a big smile with beautiful blue eyes. He loved spending time with his daughters and watching the New England Patriots every week.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Sunday, Oct. 6th, from 2-6pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday morning, Oct. 7th, in St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood, at 11am. Interment at New Westwood Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Donations may be made in Kevin's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019
