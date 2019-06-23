Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Parish
Sharon, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KEVIN KEANEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVIN R. KEANEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KEVIN R. KEANEY Obituary
KEANEY, Kevin R. Of Westwood, passed away after a short illness on June 22, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Janet (Fleming) Keaney. Devoted father of Kevin R. Keaney Jr. and his wife Susan A. of Walpole and Sean P. Keaney and his wife Susan M. of Foxboro. Brother of Frederick F. Keaney Jr. and his wife Catherine of San Diego, CA and William C. Keaney and his wife Gisele of Cape Coral, FL. Brother-in-law of William A. Locke and his wife Florentine M. of Norwood. Cherished grandfather of Kiera, Kathleen, Jenna, Cristopher and Thomas. Son of the late Frederick and Shirley (Putnam) Keaney. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and his beloved dog Molly. Kevin was a retired Iron Worker for Union Local #7. After retiring he built a mountainside log cabin in Chelsey Randolph, VT, living there for 25 years. He loved riding motorcycles and attended many major motorcycle rallies. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Sharon, MA. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 4-8pm. Burial will be at New Westwood Cemetery, Westwood, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Family Owned and Operated

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now