KEANEY, Kevin R. Of Westwood, passed away after a short illness on June 22, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Janet (Fleming) Keaney. Devoted father of Kevin R. Keaney Jr. and his wife Susan A. of Walpole and Sean P. Keaney and his wife Susan M. of Foxboro. Brother of Frederick F. Keaney Jr. and his wife Catherine of San Diego, CA and William C. Keaney and his wife Gisele of Cape Coral, FL. Brother-in-law of William A. Locke and his wife Florentine M. of Norwood. Cherished grandfather of Kiera, Kathleen, Jenna, Cristopher and Thomas. Son of the late Frederick and Shirley (Putnam) Keaney. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and his beloved dog Molly. Kevin was a retired Iron Worker for Union Local #7. After retiring he built a mountainside log cabin in Chelsey Randolph, VT, living there for 25 years. He loved riding motorcycles and attended many major motorcycle rallies. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Sharon, MA. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 4-8pm. Burial will be at New Westwood Cemetery, Westwood, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com



