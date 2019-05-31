Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Resources
More Obituaries for KEVIN MAHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVIN R. MAHER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KEVIN R. MAHER Obituary
MAHER, Kevin R. Of Hyde Park, passed on May 30th, at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Mary E. Woods. Loving son of the late William and Elizabeth Maher. Cherished brother of the late William P. Maher, and also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, Wednesday morning, at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park, at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours Tuesday evening, from 4-8 p.m. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. Kevin was a proud Air Force Veteran. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now