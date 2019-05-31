|
|
MAHER, Kevin R. Of Hyde Park, passed on May 30th, at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Mary E. Woods. Loving son of the late William and Elizabeth Maher. Cherished brother of the late William P. Maher, and also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, Wednesday morning, at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park, at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours Tuesday evening, from 4-8 p.m. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. Kevin was a proud Air Force Veteran. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019