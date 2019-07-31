|
McCREA, Kevin R. At 52, of a heart attack. Born in Boston, Kevin was a 1988 graduate of Wabash College (Phi Kappa Psi) who built his fortune in construction while racing motorcycles and making friends all over the globe. He coached South End baseball, mentored at a local technical high school, and tirelessly and creatively advocated for open and responsive government. He had NO FUN AT ALL as a world traveler, avid fisherman, dedicated Boston sports fan, and member of the Krewe of the Rolling Elvi in his adopted 2nd hometown, New Orleans. Kevin leaves his son Kieran Robert, wife Viktoria Kravtsova McCrea, siblings Brendan and Meighan McCrea, parents Joanne Fitzgerald McCrea and William J. McCrea, a BIG extended family, and countless friends. In lieu of flowers – please NO lilies – donations may be made to the Sunlight Foundation at sunlightfoundation.com or the at THINK BIG, BE BIG. Visiting Hours: Friday, August 9 from 4 to 8 pm, Mann Rodgers Funeral Home in JAMAICA PLAIN. Services Saturday, August 10 at 10 am, Forest Hills Cemetery Chapel, Jamaica Plain, followed by a Celebration of Life from 1-4 at Doyle's Cafe in Jamaica Plain.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019