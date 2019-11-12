|
|
MCDONAGH, Kevin R. In Columbia, MO, formerly of Waban, on Nov 8, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Judith A. (Flumer) McDonagh. Loving father of Mary Placzkowski and her husband Paul of Columbia, MO and grandfather of Xander Placzkowski. Brother of Michael of Somerville and James of OH. His Funeral will be from the Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON CORNER on Fri., Nov. 15 at 9:30 AM, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady Help of Christians Church at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours Thurs., 4-7 PM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Kevin to the , 30 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 would be appreciated. To share a memory of Kevin, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019