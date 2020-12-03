ABT, Kevin Richard Beloved Father and Grandfather A nationally recognized entrepreneur and devoted family man, passed away on November 22, 2020 at the age of 64, after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Susan Abt (n?e Sorterup). He was predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Laura Abt, his father-in-law Robert Sorterup, and his brother-in-law Lewis Austin.
Kevin is lovingly remembered by his daughters Cala Walgreen (husband Jeffrey) and Kimberly Larsen-Russell (husband Duncan), his granddaughter Brooke Walgreen, his brothers Kenneth Abt (wife Peggy) and Pete Abt (wife Claudia), his mother-in-law Carol Sorterup, his sisters-in-law Lynn Sorterup, Deborah Sorterup, and Pamela Austin, his brother-in-law Allan Kaminsky, his nieces Lisa Abt, Carlee Austin, Katya Sorterup-Kaminsky, and Sasha Sorterup-Kaminsky, his nephews Peter Abt, Colin Abt, David Abt, and Everette "Ben" Austin, his cousin Marilyn Zidovsky (husband Jim Owens), and last but not least his beloved chocolate lab, Mocha May.
Kevin was born and raised in Middletown, NY, graduating in 1974 where he went on to earn a BS in Accounting & Finance from Boston College. Kevin used his experience in business and marketing to build the nation's first multi-restaurant meal delivery service, Takeout Taxi. During his leadership at Takeout Taxi, Kevin won the Ernst & Young "Entrepreneur of the Year" award in 1995 and was featured in numerous publications like The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and The New York Times. Kevin was devoted to his work but in his spare time he loved to be with his family on the lake. In his young life he was an avid water skier, and he spent his later years going fishing and cruising in his pontoon boat listening to his favorite music.
A Celebration of Kevin's Life will be held on July 17th, 2021 in Winchester, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the Alpha-1 Foundation. Condolences for the family may be offered on Kevin's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/kevin.abt.56