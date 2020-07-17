Home

KEVIN V. SHANNON


1942 - 2020
KEVIN V. SHANNON Obituary
SHANNON, Kevin V. Of Weymouth, formerly of Brighton, passed away suddenly June 24, 2020. The son of the late William Shannon and the late Margaret (Flattery) Shannon. He is survived by brothers Parker Shannon of Milton and Robert Shannon of Carver. He also leaves many nieces and nephews, as well as many close friends. In his youth, Kevin was involved in the early days of the Jimmy Fund. A talented singer and dancer, he entertained at Veterans homes and hospitals, as well as at many local community events. Kevin had a career in sales and marketing in the computer industry. Kevin loved traveling, photography, golf and in recent years, took up writing as a hobby. Kevin served in the U.S Marines as a combat photographer during the Vietnam era. Burial will be private at the National Cemetery in Bourne.

Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020
