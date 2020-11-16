KELLY, Kevin W. Of Burlington, Nov. 14. Beloved husband of Katherine T. (Malone). Loving father of Shane & his wife Lisa of Woburn, Jodi of Everett and Kevin & his wife Caitlin of Everett. Proud grandfather of Austin & Mya Kelly and Joseph Cotto. Brother of Michael of Orlando, FL, Philip of Peabody, Mary-Lou Kelly of Littleton and the late Joseph. Visiting hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Thursday, Nov. 19 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 20 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church in St. Veronica Parish, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, BURLINGTON. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kevin's name maybe made to IFCR Foundation for CDKL5 Research, PO Box 926, Wadsworth, OH 44282 www.cdkl5.com
. For directions, obituary, online guestbook, livestream of the funeral mass and video tribute, see sullivanafuneralhome.net
& stveronicama.org