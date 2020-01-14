|
WALSH, Kevin W. Of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Eileen M. (Mulkern) Walsh. Loving father of Elizabeth Zuniga & her husband Alfred of Dedham, and Erin Paquette & her husband James of Timonium, MD. Cherished grandfather of James & Brian Paquette. Devoted brother of Maureen McGuinness, Joan Walsh, John Walsh, and the late Thomas Walsh. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St., DORCHESTER, Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4-8pm. Funeral Service in the Funeral Home Tuesday morning January 21, 2012 at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin's memory may be made to . Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020