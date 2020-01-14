Boston Globe Obituaries
|
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
KEVIN W. WALSH

KEVIN W. WALSH Obituary
WALSH, Kevin W. Of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Eileen M. (Mulkern) Walsh. Loving father of Elizabeth Zuniga & her husband Alfred of Dedham, and Erin Paquette & her husband James of Timonium, MD. Cherished grandfather of James & Brian Paquette. Devoted brother of Maureen McGuinness, Joan Walsh, John Walsh, and the late Thomas Walsh. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St., DORCHESTER, Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4-8pm. Funeral Service in the Funeral Home Tuesday morning January 21, 2012 at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin's memory may be made to . Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
