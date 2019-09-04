Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Dewhirst Boles Funeral Home Cremation Care
80 Broadway
Methuen, MA 01844
(978) 687-1333
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Dewhirst Boles Funeral Home Cremation Care
80 Broadway
Methuen, MA 01844
KEVIN WALLACE


1956 - 2019
KEVIN WALLACE Obituary
WALLACE, Kevin Aug. 14, 2019, in Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of South Boston and Methuen. Son of late William and Julia (Kerrigan) Wallace. Loving husband of Linda S. (Moreau) Wallace, devoted father of Sean Wallace. Also survived by extended family and many friends. A Funeral Service will be held Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at the Dewhirst & Boles Funeral Home, 80 Broadway (Rt. 28), METHUEN, MA 01844. Relatives and friends are cordially invited. Visiting Hours are Sunday from 12:30pm to 1:30pm. Late veteran, U.S. Air Force, SMSGT, 22 years service with Ground Radar Systems and employee of Raytheon, Burlington, MA. Member of American Legion.

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 5, 2019
