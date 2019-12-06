|
|
WEEKS, Pastor Kevin William Of Milton, November 30, 2019. Retired Port Director, US Customs and Border Patrol and Pastor of Emmanuel Temple Pentecostal Church. Beloved father of Lamar Weeks and his wife Paulette of Bayonne, NJ and Eboni Cummings and her husband Shawn of Atlanta, GA and grandfather of Shawn Ray and Amber Cummings. Son of the late Vera (Hoffler) and Bishop William J. Weeks. Dear brother of Kim Scott of Washington, DC. Loving uncle of Maegan Scott and her husband Joshua Faden and Kristen Scott. He leaves a devoted Emmanuel Temple church family, extended family and a host of friends to celebrate his life and mourn his passing. Funeral Service Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12 noon at Emmanuel Temple Pentecostal Church, 471 Warren St., Dorchester. Visiting with the family at church at 11 AM. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. In lieu of flowers, make donations in Pastor Weeks' memory to Emmanuel Temple Pentecostal Church. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message, visit
www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019